U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +0.39 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    -17.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    -0.0078 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4100
    +1.2000 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,144.80
    +920.70 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.99
    +14.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     
Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

In this article:
  • PINS
  • PYPL

Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

Video Transcript

RACHELLE AKUFFO: Welcome back to Yahoo Finance Live, everyone. It's been a busy afternoon for earnings. On top of Meta and Ford, we also heard from Pinterest and PayPal. Shares of both companies are moving higher on their report. Let's take a look first at Pinterest, the company reporting a better than expected profit and revenue for the first three months of the year. As we see there, the stock up in afterhours there, but we could see it's a beat there at $574.9 million there, and adjusted earnings per share coming in at $0.10 there.

And let's also see that when it comes to monthly users, that number actually, though, did decline 9% from a year ago and also missed analysts' expectations. Shifting gears now to PayPal, those earnings coming in line with estimates at $0.88 per share, and net revenue just beating expectations. Payment transactions and active customer accounts both rising from a year ago.

