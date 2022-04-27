Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

Video Transcript

RACHELLE AKUFFO: Welcome back to Yahoo Finance Live, everyone. It's been a busy afternoon for earnings. On top of Meta and Ford, we also heard from Pinterest and PayPal. Shares of both companies are moving higher on their report. Let's take a look first at Pinterest, the company reporting a better than expected profit and revenue for the first three months of the year. As we see there, the stock up in afterhours there, but we could see it's a beat there at $574.9 million there, and adjusted earnings per share coming in at $0.10 there.

And let's also see that when it comes to monthly users, that number actually, though, did decline 9% from a year ago and also missed analysts' expectations. Shifting gears now to PayPal, those earnings coming in line with estimates at $0.88 per share, and net revenue just beating expectations. Payment transactions and active customer accounts both rising from a year ago.