Pittsburgh Intl. Airport offering child care to employees

Pittsburgh International Airport is offering a new onsite child care facility for employees, set to open Tuesday, September 5th. Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why the airport decided to create this new facility.

Cassotis says the new child care center is “really all about breaking down barriers to entry and about retention,” as “airports are not usually located in city centers.” Cassotis says she wants to “make sure we've got a nice steady pipeline of talent” and this new facility “looked like a very smart idea, in concert with our new terminal construction program,” to entice people “to want to work out here in either the construction trades, building our new facility, or onsite doing any of the important work that we do every day at the airport.”

In addition to wanting to keep on the “great team” Cassotis has, she says, “we'd like to be attracting more folks who are interested in working out here, whether that's for us or any of the concessions, for a cleaning company, et cetera.” “The more that we can do to eliminate barriers to entry, to getting folks out here, we’re interesting in doing,” Cassotis adds.