Planning for student loan payments: Top tips

Yahoo Finance, Brad Smith and Seana Smith

With student loan payments set to restart in October, many borrowers are confused about their student loans. 27 percent of borrowers say they do not know how to make payments, according to a survey from NerdWallet. NerdWallet Personal Finance Expert Kimberly Palmer and Bipartisan Policy Center Economic Policy Project Director Rachel Snyderman join Yahoo Finance Live to reveal their top tips for getting ahead of student loan payments as part of the weekly series "Student Loans: Crisis or Crucial?"

Due to inflation and other pressures, Palmer revealed that "people are basically stressed" even before the payments begin. Palmer said, "It really begins for people with number one, getting a hold on what you owe, logging into studentaid.gov, and just getting a sense of how you will work those payments into your monthly budget."

Snyderman explained, "The cost of attaining a higher education degree has become unaffordable and unattainable, and so we really do need to look at common sense solutions ... a lot of our work is focused for example on strengthening the value of pell grants, ensuring that states are able to adequately fund their higher educations."