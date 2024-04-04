How to play ETFs in your portfolio

ETFs are taking center stage in the stock market, with inflows surpassing expectations. BNY Mellon Global Head of ETFs Ben Slavin and Allianz Investment Management Head ETF Market Strategist Johan Grahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide insights into how investors should approach incorporating ETFs into their portfolios.

Slavin notes that ETFs are experiencing their "second best quarter ever," with the number of products attracting inflows also on the rise. He mentions that active ETFs are gaining traction, accounting for 30% of inflows despite comprising only 7% of the assets in the entire industry. Slavin states that investors "are trying to make sense of this market" as other asset classes, such as commodities and cryptocurrencies, reach all-time highs, and Treasury yields soar to 5%— suggesting that investors may be investing in this space as a defensive strategy.

Grahn highlights the defined outcome space, noting that the segment has reached the $35 billion level in just five years. He describes this space as creating "a structure inside of an ETF" and notes that these products offer "a way to get market exposure to the broad indexes" while providing safety. Grahn emphasizes that the growth in these products will rely on "growing education around this topic" regarding how these types of products function.

