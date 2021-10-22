PlayUp continues sports betting expansion in the U.S.
PlayUp U.S. CEO Laila Mintas joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth of sports gambling in New Jersey and her company's new sports lounge inside the Prudential Center.
Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.
Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 4% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT Friday after an analyst at Jefferies said they expect the company to miss earnings estimates in its upcoming quarterly report. When companies report earnings below the consensus estimate, their shares often decline in the short term, although post-report price moves are also dependent on lots of other factors including management's guidance and overall outlook. Further, while Jefferies expects Square to miss on earnings, the company also initiated coverage on Square earlier this month with a $300 price target.
Traders shrugged off Chipzilla's fantastic bottom-line profits and inspiring long-term growth plan to focus on the massive costs of bringing that vision to life.
The company's experimental anti-PD1 drug hit a wall.
This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?
Former President Donald Trump's SPAC deal already is raising eyebrows about the speed of the pact and questions about competition.
it took Twitter more than a decade to turn a profit. Can Trump's new social-media platform do better?
The company's experimental dry-eye treatment produced some disappointing clinical trial results.
Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.
Roku, if you did not know, is the company whose devices are small streaming boxes or streaming sticks that connect to your television. In the daily bar chart of ROKU, below, we see an interesting picture.
There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.
The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]
What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.
Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at
Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Dan Howley discuss Snap’s latest earnings report, and how its impacting other tech stocks.
The steel stock stunned the market with exceptionally strong third-quarter numbers.
The Dow Jones rallied despite Intel earnings. EV leader Tesla passed a buy point. Donald Trump SPAC exploded to a massive gain.
Shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) stock slipped in Friday morning trading after the genetic data miner announced that it will spend $400 million to acquire on-demand online medical care and pharmacy services platform Lemonaid Health (not to be confused with Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance provider). As of 11 a.m. EDT, 23andMe shares are down 4.2%. 23andMe noted that bringing Lemonaid Health's "innovative telemedicine and prescription drug delivery services" onboard could be "an important step in transforming the traditional primary care experience and making personalized healthcare a reality."