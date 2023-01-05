PMI: Business activity declined further in December, S&P reports
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss PMI data.
Shares of Novocure Ltd. (NVCR) soared 71.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the experimental non-small cell lung cancer treatment it’s developing with Zai Lab Ltd. (ZLAB) met the primary endpoint in an open-label clinical trial, which assesses tumor treating fields in combination with other cancer therapies. U.S.-listed shares of Zai gained 31.4%. Novocure’s stock is down 2.4% over the past year, while Zai’s shares have declined 37.3%.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failing to capture House speakership for the sixth time, as well as Elon Musk’s tweeting his support for the congressman.
Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value. The thumping that Nasdaq 100 stocks took last year can be a blessing in disguise for opportunistic growth seekers looking to pounce.
Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually...
The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 400 points Thursday on strong jobs data. Silvergate Capital crashed 46% after $8.1 billion in withdrawal.
Does the January share price for iQIYI, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IQ ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Amy Hubble, principal investment advisor at Radix Financial in Oklahoma City, said for those with savings still parked in a low yielding bank account, now is the time to act.
Tesla stock is trading at its lowest level since August 2020. Is this an opportunity, or is the stock headed lower?
The last decade has been a challenging one for AT&T (NYSE: T) shareholders. While the stock managed to deliver total returns of roughly 49% over the last 10 years after accounting for dividend payments, its share price is down approximately 29% across the stretch, and its total return has lagged far behind that of the benchmark S&P 500 index. Read on to see why AT&T stands out as a great buy-and-hold stock for dividend-seeking investors in 2023.
Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.
The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite has slumped by 34%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down approximately 9%. With that in mind, two fool.com contributors have identified these stocks as smart buys in the wake of their eye-catching valuation pullbacks. Keith Noonan: As opposed to investing in individual electric vehicle (EV) stocks, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) stands out as a pick-and-shovel play that could help investors benefit from the expansion of the network of EV charging stations needed to power those vehicles.
(Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. shares plunged after the bank said the crypto industry’s meltdown triggered a run on deposits, prompting the company to sell assets at a steep loss and fire 40% of its staff.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and
Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) reported just how hard it had to work to deal with the rapidly changing situation, and investors are more uncertain than ever about what the crypto-focused bank's future will look like and its potential impact on the entire digital asset market. Shares of Silvergate plunged 40% in premarket trading on Thursday morning, losing twice as much ground as they gained in Wednesday's trading session. Total deposits from Silvergate's digital asset customers dropped from $11.9 billion at the end of September to $3.8 billion at year-end.
These stocks are high-risk but will provide an extremely high reward if operations turn around in 2023.
If you want to know who really controls Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENPH ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...
Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has been rocked by high streaming costs and a declining cable business, but the company may have a better financial future than investors think. In fact, a pricing change at Disney+ could erase streaming losses in 2023, and Bob Iger doesn't have to make any major changes.