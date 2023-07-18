PNC earnings 'quite strong' despite revenue miss: Analyst

PNC Financial reported mixed results for its second quarter, with earnings topping estimates, but revenue coming in lighter than expected. CFRA Research Senior Equity Research Analyst Alexander Yokum tells Yahoo Finance Live that despite the revenue miss, PNC's earnings were "quite strong" noting that PNC's credit quality improved and that its deposit runoff wasn't as bad as feared. When it comes to banks he is concerned about, Yokum highlights Zions Bancorp and Comerica "because they have high levels of non-interest bearing deposits, which have been shown to see higher outflows," though he notes those stocks could pop if they report positive news on deposits.