U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,855.86
    -5.73 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,824.12
    -85.52 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,189.44
    +50.55 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.56
    -21.14 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.49
    -2.19 (-2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.70
    +51.50 (+2.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +1.37 (+6.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0150 (+1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3390
    -1.6230 (-1.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.27
    +36.36 (+7.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

PNC stock headed for lowest close in 2 years amid SVB contagion fears

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live discusses PNC as the financial service company as it's stock heads for it's lowest close in over two years.

