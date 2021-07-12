'At some point, without a doubt, we will need boosters': Doctor
Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts on vaccine booster shots moving forward.
Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts on vaccine booster shots moving forward.
Virgin Galactic stock was up 217% in the two months before Sunday's flight to the edge of space.
In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on the additive manufacturing industry, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy Now. Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing as it is more commonly known, […]
In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable weed companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the weed industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Weed Companies in the World. Weed is a psychoactive drug developed from the Cannabis plant. Majorly, there are two […]
In this article we will take a look at the 15 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductor chips have a soaring demand in today’s world as they are used […]
Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. You can skip our detailed discussion on Buffett’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and read the 5 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, recently penned a letter to shareholders at his company and announced […]
RBC Capital Markets Analyst Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from bank earnings this week.
In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) would have a rough few days. DiDi Global had a rough week. Finally, Carnival plunged 7%, doubling down on the cruise industry last week as stocks to avoid paid off.
There's arguably been no hotter stock on the planet in 2021 than movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). At the heart of this rally are AMC's passionate army of retail investors, collectively known as "apes" -- an homage to Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where leader Caesar infers that apes are stronger together. This might sound like a feel-good story whereby retail is finally exacting its revenge on Wall Street, but the reality is that AMC has become a battleground pump-and-dump scheme driven higher almost entirely by the misinformation and lies spread by its retail investors.
Warren Buffett is widely recognized as one of the greatest stock pickers of all time, and for good reason. During his tenure as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Berkshire stock has crushed the market, generating a total return of 2,810,526% between 1965 and 2020.
Guardian Fund, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio return of +16.85% measured in euros, net of fees and expenses was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]
Markets have been heading up, with year-to-date gains in the S&P and NASDAQ at 18% and 15% respectively. So far, the upward trend is showing signs of staying power, and JPMorgan global market strategist, Jordan Jackson, sees a strong foundation in the offing for further growth. Earnings, in Jackson’s view, will be the key driver going forward in this second half: “What’s going to drive the market higher? I think going forward it is going to be earnings... Earnings are certainly expected to surpr
Stock market crashes tend to be painful, but they also create chances to invest in great companies at huge discounts. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are worth going big on when the next crash hits. Read on to see why these companies top their "buy lists" for the next time the stock market goes on sale.
AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has soared roughly 2,670% under Lisa Su, who succeeded Rory Read as the chipmaker's CEO in Oct. 2014. When Su took the helm, AMD was still struggling to keep pace with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in x86 CPUs and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in GPUs.
Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...
Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, Myles Udland, and Jared Blikre discuss cryptocurrency trading volumes and outlook for a possible collapse.
These game-changing stocks have the potential to turn a large sum of cash into a life-changing amount of money.
Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the largest e-commerce company in South Korea, went public in March. Can Coupang impress the bulls again and generate millionaire-making gains over the next few years? Coupang was backed by big investors like SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, and BlackRock over the past decade, and their funds supported the expansion of its first-party logistics network across South Korea.
A peer's growth is accelerating, and that has Plug Power investors reaching for the warning flags.
Three that are still down by at least 25% are Medallia (NYSE: MDLA), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX). Nicholas Rossolillo (Medallia): In a new digital era, it's a challenge for businesses to collect feedback from customers and employees without direct observation and communication. Enter Medallia, a leader in the digital experience software market.