'At some point, without a doubt, we will need boosters': Doctor

Motley Fool

There's arguably been no hotter stock on the planet in 2021 than movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). At the heart of this rally are AMC's passionate army of retail investors, collectively known as "apes" -- an homage to Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where leader Caesar infers that apes are stronger together. This might sound like a feel-good story whereby retail is finally exacting its revenge on Wall Street, but the reality is that AMC has become a battleground pump-and-dump scheme driven higher almost entirely by the misinformation and lies spread by its retail investors.