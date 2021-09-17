U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.25
    -31.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.71
    -167.61 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.73
    -144.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.19
    -4.72 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.54
    -1.07 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.30 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9520
    +0.2340 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,507.58
    -561.51 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.59
    -19.95 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.02
    -83.46 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Politics and disinformation about Covid are hurting schools: AFT President

Randi Weingarten, AFT President, talks the biggest challenges for kids going back to school as covid cases rise.

