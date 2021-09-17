Politics and disinformation about Covid are hurting schools: AFT President

The New York Times

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker is activating the National Guard to help with the shortage in bus drivers. In North Carolina, legislators are hoping to ease a cafeteria worker shortage by giving districts federal funding to cover signing bonuses for new hires. And some Missouri districts are wiping away some of the requirements to become a substitute teacher to attract more applicants. Across the country, school districts are desperate to fill jobs. Some are struggling to retain counselors,