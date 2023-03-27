U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.17
    +15.18 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,414.98
    +177.45 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,839.82
    +15.86 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.21
    +10.29 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.69
    +1.43 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.00
    -26.80 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4730
    +0.0930 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2271
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4920
    +0.7910 (+0.61%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,337.11
    -427.62 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.32
    -11.14 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.80
    +64.35 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Portions of Twitter’s source code leaked to public, valuation plummets to $20 billion

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the decline in valuation for Twitter as well as news that the social media platform’s source code has been leaked to the public.

