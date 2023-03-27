Portions of Twitter’s source code leaked to public, valuation plummets to $20 billion

TheStreet.com

Elon Musk and Twitter have just suffered a huge setback. "I submit this declaration in support of Twitter's request for issuance of a subpoena to GitHub," a software collaboration platform, Julian Moore, Director and Associate General Counsel at Twitter, wrote in the documents which were filed on March 24 with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Moore said the purpose of the subpoena is "to identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter's source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter's authorization, which postings infringe copyrights held by Twitter (the "Infringing Content")."