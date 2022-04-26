Powell: ’50 basis points is on the table for the May meeting'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell discusses the possibility of raising interest rates by 50 basis points at the Fed’s meeting in May.
Yahoo Finance’s Aarthi Swaminathan sits down with Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray to discuss student loan debt, tuition inflation, and the student loan payment pause.
The world’s wealthiest person wants to create a haven for ‘free speech’
A shopping mall northwest of Mariupol has been transformed into a crisis center for Ukrainians fleeing the fighting. Charlie D'Agata spoke to one family who left their home and whose members are now refugees in their own country.
Since 2016, Missouri lawmakers have attempted to close a loophole that allows convicted domestic violence abusers to keep guns. But their efforts haven’t gained enough traction to pass.
The 19-year-old pop star, playing for a fervid sellout crowd, served up big hits and showed why she'll remain a force to reckon with in years to come.
Christophe PapkeElectrifying our energy sources is key to saying goodbye to greenhouse gasses. But renewable electricity has its downsides: Getting it from the environment can be finicky (the sun isn’t always shining), and batteries are often made with non-renewable materials like lithium and have a limited energy storage capacity.Enter hydrogen fuel technology, which researchers believe has a greater energy potential than conventional batteries. The fuel cells convert hydrogen, the most abundan
Major expansion planned for Orlando International Airport
A possible contributor of Long COVID -19 may actually be an abnormally suppressed immune system, and not a hyperactive one, according to a UCLA- led research group
French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term in a runoff election against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. But she called the result a win for her nationalist ideaology -- and its supporters. Elaine Cobbe has more on the results.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to hold his first in-person press conference since the pandemic began, meeting reporters following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank’s two-day policy meeting.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Ne
The Jacksonville Jaguars are open to trading the No. 1 pick in next week’s NFL draft, something they never would have considered a year ago.
(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron won another crack at convincing the French public that his pro-business, pro-European vision can work for them, after beating nationalist rival Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s election.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lo
Medicines, vaccines, and commodities in acute short supply.
Joel Embiid wants James Harden to get more aggressive for the Philadelphia 76ers after their Game 5 loss.
These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!
Food delivery apps like Meituan and Freshippo are struggling to meet Shanghai's lockdown demand, a situation that could spread to Beijing as cases there grow.
Are recession worries overblown? Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that would make Disney World's special tax status a thing of the past. However, Jim DeFede, an investigative reporter with CBS Miami, says this bill is just the start of a political power play.
Despite also receiving a theatrical release, Matt Reeves' The Batman still proved to be a success...
Vegetable oil prices hit a record high in February, then increased another 23% in March, according to the U.N.