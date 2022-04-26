U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,224.30
    -71.82 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,611.88
    -437.58 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,658.77
    -346.08 (-2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.05
    -31.15 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.90
    +0.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.50
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    -0.0066 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7570
    -0.0690 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2625
    -0.0120 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1960
    -0.9430 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,511.83
    +324.45 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.03
    -24.84 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.20
    +36.66 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Powell: ’50 basis points is on the table for the May meeting'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell discusses the possibility of raising interest rates by 50 basis points at the Fed’s meeting in May.

