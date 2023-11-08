Advertisement
Powell speech, Disney earnings on tap: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

Amid a winning streak for stocks, investors are focusing on remarks from several Fed officials including Chair Powell this morning. On the earnings front we heard from Warner Brothers. Discovery (WBD), Roblox (RBLX), and Fisker (FSR) all before the bell. After the close, we will hear from several key names including Disney (DIS) and AMC (AMC). Yahoo Finance trending tickets include: Rivian (RIVN), Robinhood (HOOD), and Datadog (DDOG).

Key guests include:
10 a.m. ET - Paul Reilly, Raymond James CEO
10:30 a.m. ET - Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty Chairman & CEO
10:40 a.m. ET - Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO
10:50 a.m. ET - Jeff Jones, H&R Block CEO
11:15 a.m. ET - John Merris, Solo Brands CEO
11:30 a.m. ET - Chuck Robbins, Cisco CEO
11:45 a.m. ET - Brett Schulman, CAVA Co-Founder and CEO

