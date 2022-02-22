Powell testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
The aviation agency's new administrator will be tasked with rebuilding confidence between the U.S. and international regulators, with potentially expensive implications for Boeing.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to tout progress by government and private industry to boost American production of minerals used to make electric vehicles, cell phones, weaponry and a range of related electronics, the White House said. Washington has grown increasingly concerned that low U.S. production of minerals essential for the construction of future technologies could leave it beholden to China and other nations that have heavily invested in mining. That has sparked a range of attempts by Biden, as well as his predecessors, to boost U.S. output of these strategic minerals while balancing opposition to mining from environmental and indigenous groups.
(Bloomberg) -- An attorney for Elon Musk accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of leaking details of an investigation in response to the billionaire's latest broadside against the agency.
Move follows court setbacks, and the Canonsburg-based company acknowledges "greater uncertainty" about completion.
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. led condemnation of Russia's actions at the United Nations, after President Vladimir Putin's decision to officially recognize two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine escalated tensions with the West.
The separatist Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic are both located in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent invocation of the Emergencies Act to quell the trucker convoy protests is “very, very dangerous” and warned against similar legislation that exists in the United States.
Two senators from states with little in common and at opposite poles of the country found each other this month: Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Mark Kelly of Arizona, who banded together to push a gasoline tax holiday. Their bill — the Gas Prices Relief Act, which would suspend 18.4 cents of federal tax per gallon — soon found two other eager sponsors: Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. A gas tax holiday may face dim prospects, but the fact that four of it
A pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer, authorities said Sunday. A Huntington Beach officer who was injured in the crash Saturday was released from a hospital Sunday morning, police said. Authorities haven’t identified the officer or detailed his injures, but police spokeswoman Jennifer Carey told the Orange County Register that officials “are optimistic about his recovery.”
Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky.Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which Zelensky can remain, given U.S. warnings about Russia's alleged possession of a "kill list." He also urged President Biden to publicly vow never to recognize a Russian pu
Michael Weiss resigned from the board Dec. 31. Now his seat won't be filled until the Nov. 8 election.
The Mexican government shot back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after he accused the country of "undermining the rule of law," retorting that its political candidates actually acknowledge when they lose an election.Speaking about the recent killings of journalists and politicians in Mexico, Cruz said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last week that there was "deepening civil unrest in Mexico and the breakdown there of civil society...
Emerging resistance to Biden’s idea of a multibillion-dollar agency to tackle some of health care’s biggest challenges reflects a widening gap over funding medical research.
The Russian leader ordered troops to breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, attempting to redraw European borders and blaming the U.S. and its allies for tensions.
In a letter to the Defense Department, he challenged the federal government’s ability to regulate the National Guard and said the mandate is “at odds with law and logic.”
Rodric Bray, Peggy Mayfield discuss controversial House Bill 1134 during Martinsville Third House Session
The Biden administration has discussed plans to relocate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, NBC reported.Two sources familiar with the discussions told the news outlet the Biden administration views the Ukrainian leader as "increasingly vulnerable."The Biden administration had warned for weeks that an attack on Ukraine could be imminent and President Biden on Friday...
The Canadian House of Commons voted Monday night to approve a 30-day extension of the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently invoked for the first time since its passage in 1988 to quash the trucker blockade in Ottawa protesting the cross-border vaccine mandate.
The construction vehicle never went above 35 mph while on the half-hour police chase in Pineville.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D), the first openly gay man to be elected a governor, spoke out against GOP-led anti-LGBTQ bills being brought up in state legislatures around the U.S., saying in an interview on Sunday that they were "un-American."CNN's "State of the Union" host Dana Bash asked Polis for his thoughts on recent anti-LGBTQ legislation that has been introduced in Republican states, such as the "don't say gay" bill in Florida that would...