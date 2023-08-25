Powell's speech, Instacart IPO filing, Hawaiian Electric suit: Top stories
Yahoo Finance Live recaps Friday's top stories including: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave off a "moderately hawkish" tone at his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Powell reiterated that inflation was still too high and that the central bank was "prepared to raise rates further" if that's what it would take to bring it down. Instacart has filed paperwork to go public on the Nasdaq. Its shares will trade under the ticker "CART." Hawaiian Electric (HE) shares plummeted 18% after being sued by Maui County, which alleges the company acted negligently during a windstorm that struck the island.