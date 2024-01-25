President Biden addresses economic growth in Wisconsin

President Joe Biden spoke to a crowd in Superior, Wisconsin on Thursday, highlighting $5 billion investment into transportation projects around the country while toting his administration's success during battling inflation. US GDP growth for the fourth quarter rose by 3.3% and core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE) data showed inflation ticked down closer to Federal Reserve's 2% inflation rate target.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the Live show to break down the recent remarks made by President Joe Biden and whether or not voters are open to his economic policy messaging.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino