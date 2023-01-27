U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,070.56
    +10.13 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,978.08
    +28.67 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,621.71
    +109.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.46
    +8.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.40
    -1.61 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0871
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    +0.0250 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2398
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8680
    -0.2850 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,189.12
    +126.79 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.66
    +9.65 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,765.15
    +4.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,382.56
    +19.81 (+0.07%)
     

President Biden boasts economic progress, Elon Musk meets with House leadership

Yahoo Finance political columnist Rick Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the week's political developments, including President Biden's touting of the latest economic data.

  • House GOP votes to rein in Biden's power over the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    The final vote was on a largely party line basis of 221-205 on the Strategic Production Response Act.

  • Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla's Musk meets top Biden officials on EVs in Washington

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk met two top White House officials on Friday in Washington to discuss how the car maker and Democratic President Joe Biden could work together to advance electric vehicle production and speed electrification of U.S. vehicle networks. Musk met John Podesta, a Democratic stalwart who serves as Biden's senior adviser for clean energy innovation, and Mitch Landrieu, who oversees infrastructure spending, the White House said.

  • How Facebook and Twitter are punking Trump

    Meta's offer to let Trump back on Facebook and Instagram is a clever move that puts Trump in a very uncomfortable corner.

  • Biden Nears Win as Japan, Dutch Back China Chip Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan and the Netherlands are poised to join the US in limiting China’s access to advanced semiconductor machinery, forging a powerful alliance that will undercut Beijing’s ambitions to build its own domestic chip capabilities, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating E

  • Summers Urges Fed to Avoid Pledging Rate Hikes After Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers urged the Federal Reserve to refrain from signaling its next move after an expected interest-rate hike next week because of the economy’s highly uncertain outlook.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedAmericans Fall Behind on Car Payments at Higher Ra

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit

    2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.

  • India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm

    India's Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly the biggest challenge of his career after a U.S. short seller cast doubts on his business practices, hammering shares in his companies and his reputation. Adani, whose home state is Gujarat in western India, built his business empire from scratch after starting as a commodities trader. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from the same state and their relationship has come under intense scrutiny by Modi's opponents for years.

  • Here's how Republicans' proposed Fair Tax Act would work

    The GOP plan would set a national sales tax of 30% and eliminate the IRS.

  • Close to retirement and worried about your nest egg? Another Fed rate hike is expected next month and recession fears persist — but here's why soon-to-be retirees shouldn't panic

    Don't wallow in fear — take advantage of it.

  • The party is over: The Fed and Congress have pulled their support from workers and investors

    The air that cushioned the working class from the COVID pandemic is leaking away. The air that intoxicated the stock market, the bond market, the housing market, the crypto market, the SPACs, the NFTs and the memes is fizzling away. Wages are not keeping up with inflation, and the investing class is getting nervous and defensive.

  • House Passes Restrictions on Tapping Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    The Republican-pushed bill ties nonemergency releases from the oil stockpile to a boost in federal lands leased to oil-and-gas companies.

  • The Fed Doesn’t Need More Rate Hikes to Beat Inflation

    The money supply has stopped growing, and that's enough, writes former Federal Reserve Governor Robert Heller.

  • Key Inflation Gauge Cools Further, Paving Way for Smaller Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measures eased in December to the slowest annual paces in over a year while consumer spending fell, helping pave the way for policymakers to further scale back the pace of interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedAmericans Fall Behind

  • Jamie Dimon Is Feeling Better About the Economy, and So Should You

    Jamie Dimon is one of the most respected voices on Wall Street. In its earnings release, the bank said it was taking a provisional charge of $2.3 billion for credit losses, including a $1.4 billion build on reserves for future losses. CFO Jeremy Barnum elaborated that the bank's outlook included the unemployment rate peaking at 4.9%.

  • Mongolia calls on Rio Tinto to keep budget for giant copper mine in check

    Mongolia has asked Rio Tinto, its partner in the huge Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in the Gobi desert, not to further increase its estimated $7.06 billion budget for the project's expansion, its mining minister told Reuters. The two partners have only just ended a long-running tussle over the underground expansion of the mine, which is behind schedule and over budget, with Rio last year agreeing to waive $2.4 billion in debt owed to it by the government and commit to a structure that did not require additional loan financing. "The government has asked Rio Tinto to not increase the budget," J. Ganbaatar, the minister for mining and heavy industries, told Reuters on Jan. 16 in a video interview.

  • Debt Ceiling Clash Revives Dispute Over Paying Bondholders First

    Some House Republicans want Treasury to give priority to servicing debt if the U.S. hits its borrowing limit, but Janet Yellen says failing to meet any government obligations would cause chaos.

  • Why is the U.S. sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and why is it significant?

    The U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Here are a few key questions around the development and answers to them.

  • This recession indicator is close to the point of no return. But stocks historically rally if the Fed cuts and the economy still grows.

    The S&P 500 (SPX) has gained 5% this year, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) is up 8%, even with a seemingly daily stream of job-cut announcements. Veteran Wall Street strategist Joe Lavorgna is certainly in the camp expecting a recession.

  • Putin’s No. 1 Cheerleader Rips into Russia’s War Failures

    Contributor#8523328Top Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has been spending his weekends on the frontlines in order to support and promote Russia’s stuttering invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately for the Kremlin, all that time being confronted by the grim reality is teaching Solovyov just how badly this war is going.And he’s not happy about it.In a wild rant on Thursday, Solovyov attacked the overall strategy, claimed the Russian Army was failing miserably to suppress their enemies and said he