President Biden expected to meet with China’s Xi Jinping ahead of the G20 Summit
Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman previews President Biden's first in-person presidential meeting with China's Xi Jinping.
Shares of digital advertising company Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) skyrocketed on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2023 that were better than expected. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Digital Turbine stock was up a whopping 61%. In Q2, Digital Turbine's software was added to 75 million new devices.
Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.
Shares of the small-cap biopharma Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) are under heavy pressure today. Veru's shares are taking a big haircut this morning in response to a negative advisory committee vote for the experimental COVID-19 drug sabizabulin. The medication is an orally administered therapy under review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for moderate to severe COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.
The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.
Canadian marijuana stocks are having a moment in the sun today. Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are up by a healthy 7.4%, while Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is higher by 14.3%, and Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) equity is in the green by 5.6%, as of 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department announced this morning that the Cosumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7.7% in October relative to the same month a year ago, which represents the smallest rise in the CPI so far this year.
Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the supply side ad-tech company, were soaring today after it beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and also benefited from the lower-than-expected inflation reading this morning. Magnite, which helps publishers optimize their digital ad inventory, said revenue, excluding traffic-acquisition costs (ex-TAC) in the quarter, increased 12% to $127.7 million, which was better than analyst estimates at $124.2 million.
Shares of the online car marketplace Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) spiked today on no company-specific news. Investors are likely hoping that with inflation somewhat cooling, the Federal Reserve may be more inclined to ease off of its aggressive interest rate hikes. Carvana's share price was up by 32.2% as of 2:19 p.m. ET.
Investors cheered October inflation data, which showed that consumer price growth is starting to slow.
Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$734.6m (up 311% from 3Q 2021). Net...
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders outpaced a soaring market on Thursday. Investors also gained a bit more confidence about the retailer's upcoming earnings report. The main factor driving Home Depot's shares higher was news that inflation cooled slightly in October.
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.
Markets are rallying in the final hour of trading on Thursday, with tech and media stocks leading the way.
Let the news go forth: Inflation is down (sort of), and Wall Street is very happy about that. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that consumer price inflation in October was only 7.7%. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of streaming services provider and streaming ads provider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were up 10.6%, while digital ad vendors PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) were gaining 12.1% and 19.6%, respectively.
Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$188.6m (up 31% from 3Q 2021...
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Nio and Rivian as well as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives removing Tesla from his top picks list.
The company delivered analyst-stumping Q3 results and tapped a new lead director with proven experience in setting up buyouts.
FAANG stocks Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) jumped today after the October Consumer Price Index report showed inflation cooling off faster than expected. Core inflation, which excludes more-volatile food and energy prices, was also lower than expected, rising just 0.3% from September and 6.3% over the last year.
A lower-than-expected inflation print was enough to send beaten-down tech stocks soaring – even those that deal in PCs, which are experiencing the worst downturn in recent history.
Shares of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) rocketed 25% higher on Thursday after the South Korean e-commerce company reported strong third-quarter earnings. Coupang showed strong growth and margin expansion compared with a year ago, making investors optimistic about the company's prospects. On Nov. 9, Coupang reported its earnings for the three months ending in September.
(Bloomberg) -- FTX .com founder Sam Bankman-Fried said Thursday that he’s closing Alameda Research, the trading house at the center of speculation about whether his crypto exchange mishandled customer funds. Trading may be halted in a few days on FTX US, the platform’s domestic operation.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns