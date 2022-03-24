U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

President Biden to meet with NATO leaders over Russia-Ukraine war

Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that President Biden will meet with NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss the next steps in supporting Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.

  • U.S. formally accuses Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the assessment, which he said was based on a “careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources.”

  • U.S. plans to allow in more Ukrainians after few refugees admitted

    The Biden administration plans to launch an effort this week to make it easier for some Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country to come to the United States after only a handful of refugees were admitted in the first two weeks of March, according to three people familiar with the matter. The initiative would speed up visa processing for relatives of U.S. citizens and permanent residents and detail more staff to handle applications for a temporary status known as "humanitarian parole," one of the people said. The measures would be included under a series of efforts to help Ukrainians trying to get to the United States through existing legal immigration pathways.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:U.S. government accuses Russia of war crimes in UkrainePutin's climate envoy resigns over Ukraine invasion and leaves RussiaDemocratic lawmakers ask DOJ to investigate alleged Russian war crimesNATO to agree to "major increases" of troops on eastern flankScoop: Senators to discuss freezing Russian gold with YellenGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Zelensky says 100,000 trapped in Mariupol with "no food, no water" Putin plans to attend G20 summit

  • Ukrainian forces launch counter offensive in effort to reclaim lost territory

    The Ukrainian military is pushing Russian forces out of some occupied areas as Ukrainian citizens continue to mount a stout defense. Holly Williams reports.

  • U.S. to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war

    The United States plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, the Biden administration announced on Thursday, after a month of bombardments touched off Europe's fastest-moving refugee crisis since the end of World War Two. The announcement coincided with U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday to coordinate the Western response to the crisis. More than 3.5 million people have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations, straining support systems in the neighboring European countries receiving them.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy makes plea for full membership of EU

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ukraine is fighting for the security of the whole of Europe and should be a full member of the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Swedish lawmakers on Thursday. "We are not fighting just for the people of Ukraine, but for Europe's security and we have shown that we deserve to be a fully fledged member of the EU," Zelenskiy said in a video address to parliament. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country in the month since Russia launched its invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbour.

  • Zelensky calls for more NATO military support: 'We want to survive'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on NATO to increase military assistance against Russian forces, warning that eastern members of the alliance could be Russia's next target."I am sure you already understand that Russia does not intend to stop in Ukraine. Does not intend and will not," Zelensky said in a translated video address at the NATO summit in Brussels. "It wants to go further. Against the eastern members of NATO....

  • UK imposes sanctions on Russia to target mercenary assassin squad

    Billionaires, drone manufacturer and diamond firm also on new blacklist

  • Ukrainian forces fight to take back territory as Russian forces struggle

    Ukrainians forces have moved to take back territory Russians had gained in recent days, as the Kremlin forces struggle with a loss of more than 10 percent of their combat force in the country, a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday. "What we're starting to see are indications that they are now able and willing to take back territory that the Russians have taken," the official told reporters, adding that the Ukrainian troops continue defend...

  • Taiwan considers extending 4-month military conscription

    Taiwan is considering extending its four-month compulsory military service, its defense minister said Wednesday, amid concerns about the self-governing island democracy's tensions with China, which have been underscored by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the government would not implement any changes immediately but he vowed it would release the results of its internal research regardless of what it decides. In recent years, China has stepped up its military harassment of the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own territory, sending fighter jets flying toward Taiwan on a near-daily basis.

  • President Biden meets with world leaders in Belgium for emergency NATO summit

    President Biden meets with NATO, EU and G7 leaders in Brussels to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ed O'Keefe has the latest from Belgium.

