President Biden more confident about U.S. achievements than ever
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss an op-ed President Biden wrote for Yahoo News looking back at 2022 and outlining his optimism for the U.S.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss an op-ed President Biden wrote for Yahoo News looking back at 2022 and outlining his optimism for the U.S.
Former President Donald Trump loses vast amounts of money. Yet he lives a gilded lifestyle and never runs short of the cash needed to pay lawyers perpetually defending him against charges large and small. How does he do it? We're gradually finding out.
Canaccord Genuity Managing Director George Gianarikas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market’s reaction to Tesla stock, how investors are dealing with the stock following uncertainty, uncertainty around EV delivery, a recession, growth, and the outlook for sustained leadership within the EV space.
Medical Properties (MPW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume.
Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measures eased in November while consumer spending stagnated, suggesting the central bank’s interest-rate hikes are helping to cool both price pressures and broader demand — with more tightening on the way.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsSBF’s $250 M
Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) most recent conference call with analysts could provide clues about what's happening inside the company. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec.
Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.
This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Is the Stock Market Closed Today?
The S&P 500 had its worst first half since 1970, the Nasdaq Composite suffered its sharpest decline in more than a decade, and both indexes have fallen into a bear market. For instance, cybersecurity leaders CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices fall 65% and 70%, respectively, but both companies have continued to report monster financial results. CrowdStrike provides 23 software modules that address several cybersecurity verticals, from endpoint security to threat intelligence.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in 13 months, but demand is probably not cooling fast enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year. Slowing economic activity amid rising borrowing costs was also flagged by other data from the Commerce Department on Friday showing a modest gain in orders for locally manufactured capital goods last month. "Consumers are starting to pull back and businesses likely won't be far behind as the full weight of tighter monetary policy and weaker financial conditions bears down on the economy in 2023," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.
While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on key inflation data. Tesla stock hit a new low amid Elon Musk's comments on not selling shares.
Losses are narrowing and revenue is growing, which means break-even could be around the corner
Investors just woke up to the fact that Carnival's fourth-quarter earnings report actually wasn't that great.
What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically...
Warren Buffett has famously advised investors be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Indeed, as always, you must be greedy only with quality companies. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that you can consider buying in 2023.
In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest dry bulk shipping companies in 2022. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Dry Bulk Shipping Companies in 2022. If there is one sector that can truly be said to form the backbone of the modern day world, it is the […]
Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.
Investors need to pay close attention to Petrobras (PBR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
After three winning sessions in a row, the stock market fell on Thursday when the weekly jobless claims came in below the expectations. That data point indicated continued tightness in the labor market, but the Federal Reserve has been hoping to see signs of a moderate increase in unemployment, to indicate that the anti-inflationary rate increases are taking hold. Barring that evidence, the Fed is likely to continue raising rates and tightening monetary policy, increasing the risk of recession.