President Biden rallies support for the Build Back Better plan after infrastructure victory lap

Reuters

As Congress looks to advance its $1.75 trillion spending package this week, wealthy individuals are already planning ways to avoid paying for it. Lawmakers are expected to vote on Democrats' social spending bill in the U.S. House of Representatives this week, laying the groundwork for the Senate to take it up. The package would be the biggest expansion of the U.S. safety net since the 1960s, and Democrats propose paying for it by levying a 5% surtax on individuals with more than $10 million in annual income and an additional 3% tax on individuals with more than $25 million in annual income.