President Biden signs the CHIPS Act into law
Yahoo Finance Live anchors report breaking news that President Biden has signed the CHIPS Act into law, providing significant investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors report breaking news that President Biden has signed the CHIPS Act into law, providing significant investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.
Nigeria's petroleum regulator said on Tuesday it stood by its refusal to approve Exxon Mobil's $1.28 billion sale of shares in its Nigerian unit to Seplat after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the transaction. Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) head, Gbenga Komolafe, said under a new petroleum law passed last year, the petroleum minister can only grant consent for such an acquisition upon recommendation from the commission.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s top leadership has grown increasingly frustrated with a years-long failure to develop semiconductors that can replace US circuitry, an embarrassment capped by a flurry of anti-graft probes into top industry officials and the $9 billion rescue of Tsinghua Unigroup.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy C
A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the incentive," said the Alliance for Automotive Innovation's chief executive, John Bozzella, adding the bill "will also jeopardize our collective target of 40-50% electric vehicle sales by 2030." The group had warned Friday that most EV models would not qualify for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under the bill.
Though their path to success was littered with false starts, abandoned proposals and last-minute compromises, Democrats finally passed the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act after a marathon legislative session this past weekend, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote Sunday in an evenly divided Senate. “After more than a year of hard work, the Senate is making history,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said shortly before the final vote, in which all Republicans voted
The Democrats' budget bill addresses some big problems: Climate change, energy security, health-care costs, tax fairness, budget deficits, and inflation
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released photos on Monday that appear to show that former President Donald Trump did indeed try to dispose of documents by ripping them up and placing them in toilets.
Twitter users slammed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA-12) for saying she has always felt a “connection” with China. During a speech on Friday in Tokyo, the last stop of Pelosi’s recent visit to Asia, Pelosi recalled a childhood memory about China. Nancy Pelosi says she’s always felt a connection to China because when she was a little girl her parents told her if she kept digging a hole at the beach eventually she’d reach China.
Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.
(Bloomberg) -- Russian crude flows through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were halted because sanctions prevented payment of a transit fee, dealing a fresh blow to Europe’s energy security. Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had Enough of Their Chosen SuccessorUkrainian
Green stocks are back in the green.
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is penciling in at least another couple of years of running down its bond portfolio of around $8 trillion. But observers are increasingly predicting it will end a whole lot sooner than that.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had Enough of Their Chosen Succe
Here's a look at some of the major provisions in the bill, which could have some big changes for the U.S. economy
In taking official presidential documents when he left the White House, former President Trump violated the Presidential Records Act.
(Bloomberg) -- US productivity slumped for a second-straight quarter as the economy shrank, driving another surge in labor costs that risks keeping inflation elevated and further complicates the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame price increases.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had Enough o
The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter. (Aug. 9)
Greg Valliere, AGF Investments Chief U.S. Policy Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the Inflation Reduction Act's stipulations on carried interest, renewable energy investments, and how Americans should expect the bill to impact inflation.
Faster inflation would mean more interest-rate increases for the central bank, whose policy is still too loose.
President Joe Biden has signed into law a bipartisan $280 billion bill focused on domestic semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research.