President Biden Speaks About the Infrastructure Package

Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.
Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were running 2.7% higher in morning trading Tuesday on no news directly impacting its business. Carnival's premier Cunard brand announced its luxury cruise liner, the Queen Elizabeth, would be returning to the high seas on Friday after being dead in the water for 17 months.
What Happened? Shares of coronavirus vaccine developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) are down 11% to $8.50 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. The company reported second-quarter earnings after markets closed on Monday.
Fulcrum Therapeutics unveiled positive results for its sickle cell disease drug, and the biotech stock more than doubled to a 13-month high.
LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were slipping 5.8% as of 10:52 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors that the stock's valuation has gone "from unreasonable to ridiculous." Meacham reiterated an underperform rating for Moderna with a price target of $115, roughly 75% below the current price of the biotech's shares.
A positive trial readout suggests the company's new drug discovery engine has more potential than expected.
Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.
Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.
After sending shares modestly higher, about 1.3% over the first eight days of August, investors are warming up to Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) in a big way today. Presuming the company, a leading manufacturer of ground-mounted systems for solar power projects, will report strong second-quarter earnings tomorrow, some investors may be trying to grab shares while shares are still on the inexpensive side. With the company reporting Q2 2021 earnings tomorrow, it seems likely that some investors are optimistic the company will bounce back after a disappointing first-quarter earnings report.
In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson spoke on a number of topics related to Cardano and Ethereum.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) today is reporting significant steps forward in its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) program, which was officially launched on June 3, 2021.
The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.
Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.
Let's talk about the popular Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE:CAT ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Plug Power (PLUG) might have reported a steeper loss than expected in its latest quarterly report, but Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch chose to focus on the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s top-line beat and raise instead. “With PLUG delivering upside to 2Q21 revenue expectations and raising 2021 revenue guidance, we believe the company is making sound decisions as it lays the foundation for growth of hydrogen as a transportation fuel,” the analyst said. PLUG generated sales of $124.56 million in Q2, $13.35
In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]
Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.