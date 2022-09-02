U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.58
    +45.73 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,980.11
    +323.69 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,911.55
    +126.42 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,845.39
    +22.57 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.61
    +2.00 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.90
    +19.60 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.15
    +0.48 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0024
    +0.0076 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2030
    -0.0620 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1578
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1020
    -0.1160 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,366.58
    +639.45 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.13
    +7.46 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.94
    +129.44 (+1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

President Biden takes on Trump, MAGA Republicans in fiery speech

Yahoo Finance's Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss key takeaways from President Biden's primetime address from Philadelphia on Thursday, and the G7 strike deal.

