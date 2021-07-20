U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,330.91
    +72.42 (+1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,537.18
    +575.14 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,538.48
    +263.49 (+1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.93
    +74.25 (+3.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    +0.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    +0.0280 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8680
    +0.4000 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,834.14
    -869.16 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.18
    +11.97 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.13
    +36.74 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

President Biden's economic record, six months in

Brian Deese, the President's top economic advisor, spoke with Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer on the President's accomplishments, the latest on the infrastructure talks, and how he thinks companies should address the labor shortage.

