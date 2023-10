The Wall Street Journal

A blast at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital compound in Gaza prompted [competing accounts](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/israel-hamas-war-biden/card/what-israel-says-about-deadly-blast-at-gaza-hospital-kjD7Fn83NsyZI73DlPMh) from Israel and militants of what led to it. Here’s what we know so far: **What caused the explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza?** Israel said the blast was the result of a misfired rocket launched by the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, citing blast damage inconsistent with an airstrike and other intelligence. Islamic Jihad, the second-most powerful militant group in Gaza after Hamas, denied the allegation and said Israel was behind the blast.