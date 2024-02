Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- On the financial front, the news has appeared dire for former president Donald Trump this year. Within a span of just a month, two judges in two separate cases ordered him to pay about $540 million in total — a sum so great that pundits have speculated it could erode his campaign finances.Most Read from BloombergApple to Wind Down Electric Car Effort After Decadelong OdysseyHow Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% Around the WorldOffice Tower Deal for $1 Reveals Anxiety Amo