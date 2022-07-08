Qatar’s World Cup stadiums to be alcohol-free for 2022 games

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest around the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

- Perhaps no sporting event on Earth is more synonymous with drinking beer than soccer's World Cup, as Rochelle knows well. Bars and restaurants at the Prior Cup in Russia, they worried they'd run out of beer all together. But this year, no beer will be allowed during matches at World Cup stadiums across Qatar.

This is the first cup ever in a Muslim country. It's also, though, the 10th World Cup that Budweiser is an official sponsor, rumored to have paid tens of millions of dollars for those rights. Rochelle, a World Cup with no beer at the game, what could go wrong?

- I mean, well, a couple of things to start off with. Now, they say you could buy your beer before or after the game, so you have to wonder how much pre-game drinking people are going to be doing if they don't think that they're going to be able to buy some during the matches. And then after the match, depending on whether your team won or lost, you might be doing some sadness drinking or some joy drinking. I'm not sure about having those bottlenecks at both ends.

But they did say that you will be able to buy beer during some restricted times in certain parts of the main FIFA Fanzone in [? Al Bidda ?] Park in [? Doha, ?] but we do have to remember I mean, this was an issue that they knew about when they first announced where the games were going to be held. It's not a dry state like neighboring Saudi Arabia, but drinking alcohol in public, that is illegal in Qatar. So this is an interesting one. Drinking really is part of the World Cup experience, for better or worse. I mean, who knows, maybe not drinking during those 90 minutes might be what people might need as well.

- Just overall, it's one of many oversights that FIFA made in selecting Qatar. Remember, the World Cup is supposed to be going on in the middle of the summer, but they had to move it to November because of triple digit temperatures. A couple of other things, thousands of migrants died in making these World Cup stadiums. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

It's going to be a very tenuous time. But to get back to the drinking, there's one liquor store in Qatar, one, and you can't shop in it if you're a foreign traveler. You have to go to a bar or a hotel, or a restaurant where beers are some $18 and north. There's going to be a load of problems in Qatar, mark my words. This is just the latest.

- I don't have the best feeling about it going into it, especially based on what we're seeing with the alcohol sales. And as you mentioned, in the run up to it, all the different issues. So I think, and this is obviously something they're still considering, but it is likely that people won't be able to drink during the games apart from those restricted times. I mean, it won't be as fun, but I mean, everyone should, I guess, get a turn to host the game. So if it happens to be in a place that's a dry state or has some stricter rules on alcohol, so be it.