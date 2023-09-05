U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,501.82
    -13.95 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,706.82
    -130.89 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,025.38
    -6.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.47
    -35.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.05
    +1.50 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.50
    -14.60 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.68 (-2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0070 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    +0.0870 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    -0.0060 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7320
    +1.2740 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,740.02
    -127.38 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.82
    +2.21 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.93
    -14.83 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,036.76
    +97.58 (+0.30%)
     

Qualcomm chips to power Mercedes, BMW infotainment systems

Rachelle Akuffo and Mariela Rosales

Qualcomm (QCOM) will be supplying chips for Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) and BMW’s (BMW.DE) infotainment systems, such as displays and voice commands. Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down what this means for Qualcomm, as the company has been seeing smartphone revenue slump.