Quality over quantity: Rhone CEO on consumer spending

As shoppers tighten budgets, Rhone Co-Founder and CEO Nate Checketts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why consumers have become "far more selective" with purchases.

Checketts' brand finds customers buying fewer apparel items at higher price points for "quality" as "an investment" in longevity. With consumers spending more cautiously, Checketts states value and versatility now dominate buying decisions. Customers want clothes for "different use cases," promoting durability in the long run.

