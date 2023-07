Benzinga

With a net worth of $153 billion, Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos can probably afford to buy any house he wants. But right now, he's renting. Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are reportedly renting a home in Malibu, California, from legendary jazz saxophonist Kenny G for $600,000 per month. The 5,500-square-foot house comes with a huge backyard, pool, screening room and recording studio. It also has a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse. The estate gives the couple access to Little Dume Beach, o