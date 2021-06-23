Raiders’ Nassib top-selling jersey, Vegas gambles on comeback, Buffett exits Gates Foundation
Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's business headlines, including: Warren Buffett resigning from the Gates Foundation, Vegas building a new resort for $4.3 billion as the city hopes for a resurgence in business after COVID-19, Raiders' Carl Nassib's, the first openly gay player in the NFL, gaining the top-selling jersey in the league, Tesla's rival Xpeng Motors to raise $2 billion in Hong Kong listing, and Krispy Kreme's nearly $4 billion valuation ahead of IPO next week.