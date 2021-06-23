U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,248.79
    +2.35 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.76
    -18.82 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,281.16
    +27.89 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,302.09
    +6.14 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    +0.73 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1956
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    +0.0150 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3970
    +0.0023 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8400
    +0.2050 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,654.04
    +2,363.95 (+7.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    808.03
    -2.17 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.06
    -15.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,874.89
    -9.24 (-0.03%)
     

Raiders' Nassib top-selling jersey, Vegas gambles on comeback, Buffett exits Gates Foundation

Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's business headlines, including: Warren Buffett resigning from the Gates Foundation, Vegas building a new resort for $4.3 billion as the city hopes for a resurgence in business after COVID-19, Raiders' Carl Nassib's, the first openly gay player in the NFL, gaining the top-selling jersey in the league, Tesla's rival Xpeng Motors to raise $2 billion in Hong Kong listing, and Krispy Kreme's nearly $4 billion valuation ahead of IPO next week.

