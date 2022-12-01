Rail labor bill heads to Senate as Congress races to stop strike

Reuters

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said it was time to slow the pace of coming interest rate hikes while also signaling a protracted economic adjustment to a world where borrowing costs will remain high, inflation comes down slowly and the United States remains chronically short of workers. In an hour-long session of prepared remarks and questions at the Brookings Institution think tank - his last scheduled appearance before the central bank's next meeting in two weeks - Powell gave a short-term message that sent markets soaring: The Fed was "slowing down" from the breakneck pace of three-quarter percentage point rate hikes that have prevailed since June, and would feel the way towards the peak interest rate needed to slow inflation to the Fed's 2% target.