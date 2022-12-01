Rail labor bill heads to Senate as Congress races to stop strike
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains how the rail labor bill is moving through Congress as the threat of a disruptive strike looms.
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains how the rail labor bill is moving through Congress as the threat of a disruptive strike looms.
(Bloomberg) -- European Union states are starting to coalesce around a plan to cap the price of Russian crude oil at $60 a barrel, their latest attempt to clinch an agreement before a Monday deadline, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Bi
The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.
(Bloomberg) -- A key gauge of US consumer prices posted the second-smallest increase this year while spending accelerated, offering hope that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes are cooling inflation without sparking a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Rema
Notable business headlines include the House moving to avoid a rail strike, Senate passing the same-sex marriage protection bill, and Horizon Therapeutics looking into takeover options.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said it was time to slow the pace of coming interest rate hikes while also signaling a protracted economic adjustment to a world where borrowing costs will remain high, inflation comes down slowly and the United States remains chronically short of workers. In an hour-long session of prepared remarks and questions at the Brookings Institution think tank - his last scheduled appearance before the central bank's next meeting in two weeks - Powell gave a short-term message that sent markets soaring: The Fed was "slowing down" from the breakneck pace of three-quarter percentage point rate hikes that have prevailed since June, and would feel the way towards the peak interest rate needed to slow inflation to the Fed's 2% target.
Both measures now head to the Senate. The imposition of the deal would end a long-running labor dispute between Union Pacific, CSX and other freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers.
A foreign military sale for the Boeing Co. will mean aircraft work in Wichita. Boeing (NYSE: BA) has been awarded a $398.2 million contract for the production of two more of its KC-46 tankers for Japan. According to a notice of the award from the U.S. Department of Defense, the work is expected to be completed by late June 2025.
While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it navigates a high interest rate environment. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 0.8% after an unrevised 0.6% increase in September, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. The Federal Reserve is in the midst of what has become the fastest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s, as it battles high inflation, raising the risks of a recession next year.
Each year, Social Security tends to undergo changes. Whether you're on Social Security now or years away from being eligible for benefits, it's important to know about these big changes that are set to take place in 2023. Right now, the average senior on Social Security gets a monthly benefit worth $1,681.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell set the table for a slowdown in the Fed's recent pace of rate hikes during a highly-anticipated speech on Wednesday.
Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.
(Bloomberg) -- Six million consumers in Ukraine are without electricity after Russia’s intensive attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Market
In fact, millions of people are watching lawmakers at the federal level to see if they will join the substantial number of state governments offering stimulus funds. For those hoping for another direct payment in their bank accounts, there's a key date to be aware of: Jan. 3, 2023. When that happens, control of the House of Representatives will shift from Democrats to Republicans.
U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in 2-1/2 years in November as higher borrowing costs weighed on demand for goods, but a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs fell for a second straight month, supporting views that inflation could continue trending lower. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Thursday that its manufacturing PMI fell to 49.0 last month. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is opening the door to a sweeping rewrite of the 17-year-old US biofuel mandate, including a plan to encourage use of renewable natural gas to power electric vehicles, which could benefit Tesla Inc. and other automakers. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in Ic
The day's initial focus was on the Alibaba entrepreneur's extended stay in Japan before word broke that China's former president has died at 96.
The country’s online regulators tell big tech companies to expand censorship of information on protests and take steps to curb the virtual private networks used to bypass online controls.
Railroad workers are unionized and their contract is set to expire on Dec. 9, which has prompted speculation about a possible railroad strike that could disrupt travel and cripple supply chains.
The local heavily indebted utility has received up to 4.6 GW of requests from miners looking to connect to the grid.