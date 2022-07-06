U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Ray Dalio's Bridgewater flagship fund generated a 32% gain through June

Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater flagship fund.

