Ray Dalio's Bridgewater flagship fund generated a 32% gain through June
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater flagship fund.
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater flagship fund.
Notable business headlines include Walmart charging suppliers fees to transport goods, Ben & Jerry’s suing parent-company Unilever, and Michael Jordan named NBA 2K23's cover athlete.
(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkrai
Ben & Jerry's is suing parent company Unilever for ending its boycott of occupied Palestinian territories, saying the decision has harmed the "social integrity" of the ethical ice cream brand.
Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won
BYD snatched the No. 1 spot from Tesla in another show of its resilience.
You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates' flagship Pure Alpha 18% volatility fund gained 32.2% in the first half of the year, according to a source familiar with the matter, beating sharp market declines. Pure Alpha's return net of fee increase was helped by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. Increasing rates caused extreme swings in asset prices, the source added.
What to watch in markets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
The Dow Jones fell despite Apple stock rising. Tesla stock rose despite disappointing delivery data. A Warren Buffett stock fell.
Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank looks set to withdraw cash from the financial system in a sign that it’s moving toward normalizing monetary policy as major global peers are forcefully raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAmerican Fact
The San Jose Sharks and former NHL forward Mike Grier made league history on Tuesday afternoon.
The troubled crypto lender paid down $183 million of its debt to the decentralized exchange Maker, blockchain data shows, possibly in a bid to recover bitcoin-linked collateral that otherwise would remain trapped.
The auto maker’s revenue benefited from pent-up demand, previously placed orders and a new all-electric truck that went on sale this spring.
Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers and results for the lottery jackpot drawing on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. investors have a lot to parse after the July 4 holiday: a disappointing quarter of deliveries, a record month of production, and now several weeks of downtime at multiple plants.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4
MakerDAO, Uniswap and OpenSea Weathered the Last Downturn
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Rocket Companies after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock.
The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da
Minutes from the June FOMC meeting will give investors their latest chance to revise expectations of monetary policy.