Reuters

The FDIC's board of directors, comprising Democratic and Republican officials, is due to convene at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) to discuss the proposal, details of which have not yet been published. A separate bank oversight agency, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, in January proposed new guidance on merger reviews it would said would make the process more transparent. After three of the largest-ever U.S. bank failures last year, lawmakers from both major parties have lambasted the FDIC's handling of subsequent mergers.