Real estate groups urge Fed to stop rate hikes amid housing crunch
Major real estate industry groups have called upon Fed regulators to cease further interest rate increases in order to stabilize the strained housing market. Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero breaks down the letter the MBA, NAR, and NAHB sent to Fed Chair Jerome Powell and what impact these rate hikes are having on the U.S. housing market.
