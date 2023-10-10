Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,384.43
    +48.77 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,876.33
    +271.68 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,652.40
    +168.16 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.02
    +29.03 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.87
    -0.51 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.60
    +10.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0048 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6320
    -0.1650 (-3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6830
    +0.1660 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,450.16
    -59.59 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    578.14
    -3.51 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.21
    +136.00 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,746.53
    +751.86 (+2.43%)
     

Real estate groups urge Fed to stop rate hikes amid housing crunch

1
Akiko Fujita and Eyek Ntekim

Major real estate industry groups have called upon Fed regulators to cease further interest rate increases in order to stabilize the strained housing market. Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero breaks down the letter the MBA, NAR, and NAHB sent to Fed Chair Jerome Powell and what impact these rate hikes are having on the U.S. housing market.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement