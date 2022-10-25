Real estate leads sector gains in market rally, cannabis and meme stocks surge

Motley Fool

Apple is currently the world's largest company, with a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the technology giant cede its position to other fast-growing companies that are operating in disruptive areas by the end of the decade. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, are two companies that have the potential to become the two largest companies in the world by 2030. Let's take a closer look at the reasons why Tesla and TSMC have the potential to become the largest stocks by 2030.