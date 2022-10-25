Real estate leads sector gains in market rally, cannabis and meme stocks surge
Markets reporter Jared Blikre checks out the market and sector gains consolidated ahead of the closing bell, in addition to looking at cannabis, meme, and banking stocks.
Markets reporter Jared Blikre checks out the market and sector gains consolidated ahead of the closing bell, in addition to looking at cannabis, meme, and banking stocks.
Bitcoin is trading above $20,000 Tuesday to the highest level since Oct. 6, amid renewed hopes among investors that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its aggressive rate hikes by year-end. Bitcoin went up 5% Tuesday while Ether rallied 11% to around $1,500, the loftiest level since Sept. 15, according to CoinDesk data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note went down 15 basis points on Tuesday to 4.098%. Major stock indexes climbed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising
Google parent Alphabet reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday, missing expectations on revenue.
The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.
As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.
As the trading day wears on, stock markets just keep powering higher, with the S&P 500 gaining a full percentage point through 12:35 p.m. ET. Blue chip stocks are turning out to be some of the biggest beneficiaries of today's stock market rally, with aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) flying 2.9% higher, automotive powerhouse Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gaining 4.3%, and cruise stock bellwether Carnival (NYSE: CCL) doing best of all -- up 4.7%. Ford's stock price rise -- while not the biggest of the three -- may be both the easiest to explain and the one with the most logic behind it.
Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. GameStop is, of course, still a heavily shorted stock, with some 20% of its shares outstanding sold short, giving it a short interest ratio of 7.6 (anything over 7 is considered a lot). It was an even heavier short interest that caused GameStop to become one of the market's hottest meme stocks last year as Reddit investors induced a massive short squeeze.
This helped many stocks pull higher, following the updraft of the broader market indexes as they gained ground. Many technology stocks have been punished since reaching highs late last year and investors are increasingly convinced that while market volatility may remain prevalent for some time, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, suggesting the worst of the bear market may be in the rearview mirror. As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 3.6%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.3% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.
Positive corporate earnings and industry-specific news are providing a much-needed boost to these beaten-down pot stocks.
At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.
Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Weber after its largest shareholder makes an offer to acquire the grill maker.
Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) were tumbling today after the packaging manufacturer said rising costs ate into profits in its third-quarter earnings report, and it slashed its guidance for the full year. Crown Holdings, which makes products like aluminum and steel cans for food and beverages, posted solid top-line growth in the quarter as revenue was up 11.6% to $3.26 billion, though that was slightly below analyst estimates at $3.3 billion.
Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) saw its stock price drop significantly on Tuesday, as it fell as much as 12.6% by around 11 a.m. ET and was down 11% at 12:30 p.m. ET. Brown & Brown, a leading insurance broker, released its third-quarter earnings on Monday after the market close, showing that it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The company posted revenue of $928 million, which was up 20.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.50, down from $0.58 in the prior year.
Apple is currently the world's largest company, with a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the technology giant cede its position to other fast-growing companies that are operating in disruptive areas by the end of the decade. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, are two companies that have the potential to become the two largest companies in the world by 2030. Let's take a closer look at the reasons why Tesla and TSMC have the potential to become the largest stocks by 2030.
Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are jumping today, up by 8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a 1% spike in the S&P 500. The rally didn't do much to erase losses that investors have seen in the stock lately, which remains down by over 50% so far in 2022. The move higher came as Wall Street expressed more optimism about the economy and Roblox's upcoming earnings report.
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for GE as the company is looking to split into three unit.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QuantumScape's (QS) Q3 loss is pegged at 23 cents a share, implying an improvement from a loss of 29 cents incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2021.
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock plunged 27% during after hours trading on Oct. 20 following the release of its third-quarter earnings report. The social media company's revenue rose 6% year over year to $1.13 billion, missing analysts' estimates by $10 million.