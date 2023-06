New home listings have fallen by 25 percent year-over-year in the U.S. Smith & Associates Realtor Melanie Atkinson, Trueblood Real Estate Realtor Dan O'Brien, and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Realtor/Broker Associate Kathy Casey join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of their regional housing markets.



