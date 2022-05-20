A recent auction resulted in a Mercedes-Benz becoming the most expensive car ever sold
A Mercedes-Benz 300SLR recently sold for $143 million at a Sotheby’s auction, making it the most expensive car in the world.
A Mercedes-Benz 300SLR recently sold for $143 million at a Sotheby’s auction, making it the most expensive car in the world.
Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss allegations that Elon Musk sexually harassed a flight attendant in 2016.
As Covid restrictions pinch domestic travel in China, hopes for an imminent return there of Wichita's most important plane are waning.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.
An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.
When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.
Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%.
Investors weren't overjoyed about a fresh debt offering announced by Carnival, and a bearish new note from an analyst didn't help, either. After market hours on Wednesday, Carnival announced that it is floating a private offering of $1 billion worth of senior unsecured notes. Carnival says it plans to use the net proceeds of the issue to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.
When legends speak, people listen – and few investors match the legendary status of Ray Dalio. The founder of Bridgewater Associates has built his firm from a 2-room apartment operation into the world’s largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets under management, and a net gain exceeding $46 billion. Dalio believes that the next two to four years will see our global economic and political systems change in ways that are unpredictable now. And the key to survival, for investors, ma
In early trading Friday, stock markets attempted to make a comeback and at least end a losing week on a winning note. As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are off 4.9%, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is down 5.8%, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) -- the beneficiary of positive news as recently as yesterday -- is giving back most of its gains, and leading the sector 6.8% lower today.
In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]
The veteran tech giant just completed a multi-year turnaround. Here's the investment opportunity with the new IBM.
In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s short position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the 5 stocks he is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Michael Burry was born on […]
Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?
A potential new Apple device buoyed positive sentiment -- but worries about the economy overshadowed the news.
Like many tech and fintech stocks this year, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has seen its stock price struggle and is down more than 61% this year. Nu is a major disruptor in the Latin American banking space, first offering a credit card with no annual fees and then building out a suite of banking products from there. Nu has amassed close to 60 million customers but in the past has gotten questions regarding its high valuation and path to sustainable profitability.
Over the past month, the odds of a home price correction spiked. That's according to an analysis CoreLogic ran for Fortune this week.
Tesla Inc. shares were poised to close at their lowest since late July, falling more than 8% in midday trading Friday following the allegations of sexual misconduct lobbed against Chief Executive Elon Musk.
The overall stock market has been struggling with the Dow Jones Industrial Average heading for its eighth straight losing week. For retail stocks including Target (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), this past week has been the worst of them all. As of Friday midmorning trading, Target shares had dropped a whopping 30% for the week.