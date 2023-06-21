The recession will be different this time & central banks' are using a different playbook to respond: Economist

There is very likely a recession coming, says Frances Donald, Global Chief Economist at Manulife Investment Management. "Every single leading indicator that has traditionally told us a recession is coming is flashing red, deeply red," Frances told Yahoo Finance Live. Despite forecasting a recession, central banks will not cut interest rates, something Donald says the market hasn't really caught onto yet.