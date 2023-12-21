From recession to recovery: 2023 in review

Entering 2023, gloomy economic predictions arose - with economists calling for recession amid aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening and mounting job losses. Instead, a remarkable pivot unfolded. As rates stabilized, data firmed, and markets rallied on recovery hopes instead of retreat, recession fears abated.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer explores the factors behind this unexpected positive shift, highlighting factors such as lower inflation, strong consumer resilience, and a robust job market.

