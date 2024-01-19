Red Sea tensions delay oil shipments from Saudi Arabia, Iraq

Crude oil shipments (CL=F, BZ=F) from Saudi Arabia and Iraq — totaling 9 million barrels — face delays stemming from shipping diversions amid escalating Red Sea conflicts, according to a Bloomberg report. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Ines Ferré monitors oil futures prices as tensions from Yemen Houthi rebel forces deter movement through international trade routes.

