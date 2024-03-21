Reddit is closest thing to digital asset in social media: Sosnoff

Reddit (RDDT) made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, soaring to an intraday high of $57 per share. tastylive Founder and CEO Tom Sosnoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his outlook and stake in the company.

Sosnoff states that Reddit piqued his interest because it was a relatively "cheap shot," and the social media aspect made it a "reasonable investment." He notes that when investors buy companies that are not yet public, "there's no exit strategy." However, he acknowledges that even though he is currently locked-up in the stock, he "appreciates what they do."

Sosnoff goes on to explain that he is hopeful in the stock, saying it's "the closest thing to a digital asset for a social media company."

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith