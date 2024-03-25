Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,224.49
    -9.69 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,340.14
    -135.76 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,402.76
    -26.05 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.15
    +14.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.98
    +1.35 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    2,177.40
    +17.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2490
    +0.0310 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2639
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3600
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,578.18
    +4,065.54 (+6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.44
    -1.48 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,414.12
    -474.31 (-1.16%)
     
Watch, 11 a.m. ET:

The debut of Yahoo Finance's new show, Wealth!

Is Reddit opening the door for future IPOs, new AI plays?

Seana Smith and Madison Mills

Reddit's (RDDT) stock climbs higher Monday morning, the social media company's third day listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Yahoo Finance Head of News Myles Udland joins the Live show to highlight the narratives swirling around Reddit's IPO last week, including what it signifies for the IPO market and whether the platform could turn out to be the latest AI play.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement