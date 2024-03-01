Advertisement
Reddit reportedly seeking $6.5B valuation of IPO: WSJ

Julie Hyman and Madison Mills

Reddit, one of the most eagerly awaited IPOs this year, is targeting a valuation of up to $6.5 billion according to a Wall Street Journal report. The social media platform plans to debut on the New York Stock Exchange at a starting price between $31 to $34 per share, lower than investor expectations.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Madison Mills break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

