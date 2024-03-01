Reddit reportedly seeking $6.5B valuation of IPO: WSJ

Reddit, one of the most eagerly awaited IPOs this year, is targeting a valuation of up to $6.5 billion according to a Wall Street Journal report. The social media platform plans to debut on the New York Stock Exchange at a starting price between $31 to $34 per share, lower than investor expectations.

