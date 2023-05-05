Regional bank buying opportunities

Regional banks bounced back on Friday following what was a volatile week for the sector. Shares of Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) led the charge, closing up over 81%. KBW's Head of U.S. Bank Research Christopher McGratty joined Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Akiko Fujita to discuss the latest in the banking crisis. "We know that we will emerge from this crisis. We always do." says McGratty. When talking about how long it could take to restore confidence in the regional banks, McGratty said "what they don't want to do is create another wave of failures. This is not a capital problem, this is a confidence problem."

When it comes to buying opportunities, McGratty says "we are neutral on the group," though one bank where he sees potential upside is New York Community Bancorp (NYCB). "We upgraded that stock after they did the Signature deal. They were paid multiple billions of dollars to take it off the FDIC's hand," adding that their "balance sheet is in great shape."

Another bank that McGratty is keeping tabs on is East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) due to its capital position. "They've been waiting for moments like this to deploy that capital, I don't know if it's the next six months, but this is a balance sheet that's really, really well positioned." East West finished Friday in the green, up nearly 7%

