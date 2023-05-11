U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.62
    -7.02 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,309.51
    -221.82 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,328.51
    +22.07 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.71
    -14.81 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.51
    -1.05 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,019.60
    -17.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -1.31 (-5.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    -0.0061 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.0420 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0116 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5590
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,991.46
    -894.66 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.21
    -11.19 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.58
    -10.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.72
    +4.54 (+0.02%)
     

Regional banks PacWest, Western Alliance close lower amid uncertainties in bank deposits

1
Yahoo Finance

The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the drop in Western Alliance and Pacific Western Bank shares after a decline in deposits.