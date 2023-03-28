Regulators address banking crisis in Senate hearing
Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs and Seana Smith discuss the Senate banking committee's hearing on recent banking failures.
California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices. The state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C
Poor internal communication hindered the FDA’s response to the crisis, former Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas said in a testimony submitted for a congressional hearing.
BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.
The Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator blamed the executives of Silicon Valley Bank for the firm’s failure and said central bank officials privately gave the bank poor ratings for its management in the lead-up to its March 10 collapse.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday demanding negotiations start on raising the US debt limit and outlined proposed spending cuts and regulatory changes that House Republicans would like to see attached.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday he's increasingly concerned about President Joe Biden's unwillingness to negotiate on lifting the nation's borrowing authority, saying in a letter to the president that the White House position could "hold dire ramifications for the entire nation.” Rather than open direct talks on the debt ceiling, which the Democrats agree must be raised, Biden and his party's lawmakers are challenging Republicans to publicly present their own budget proposals — something McCarthy has so far declined to do. For now, the Treasury Department has resorted to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default on the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority.
Economist Kevin Hassett rips the Biden administration's "stunning" lies about GDP, inflation and spending, arguing the president isn't investing in America as his tour says.
Senate Republicans are attempting to overturn President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program by deploying a procedural tactic that allows them to avert a filibuster and pass it by a simple majority.
E-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc and its former largest investor, Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, will face their first U.S. trial this week over claims that they created a public nuisance by marketing addictive e-cigarettes to minors. Minnesota seeks to force the companies to pay for measures to remedy the harms of addiction. It says Juul sold its e-cigarettes in sweet flavors and promoted them on social media to appeal to underage consumers.
President Joseph Biden signed an executive order Monday banning government agencies from using commercial spyware produced by companies deemed to represented national security threats or implicated in human rights abuses.
Proponents had argued the bill would have centralized different cryptocurrency systems through one government oversight commission, boosting transparency. Six other states have passed the Uniform Commercial Code's update, which requires tangible records of cryptocurrency exchanges so that they can be considered money. National commercial standards aim to regulate digital currency exchanges by adding transaction records, but Noem said such a step would take away from South Dakotans’ market freedoms.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen affirmed America’s commitment to enhancing corporate transparency along with more than 20 other countries participating in this week's Summit for Democracy. While the Biden administration is already working to establish a new database on small business ownership, Yellen pledged Tuesday that her department would maintain the database, known as the beneficial ownership registry, and would ensure that law enforcement will have access and that individuals’ personal data will be protected. “The beneficial ownership database will deter dirty money from entering the U.S.,” Yellen said in a speech before the summit began.
Erik Paul didn't mind answering government questions about where his software development business was located or how many employees it had. "When you start asking financial questions, I get a little squirrelly," said Paul, of Orlando, Florida, who recently responded online to the 2022 Economic Census. It's a problem the Census Bureau and other federal agencies are facing as privacy concerns rise and online scams proliferate, lowering survey response rates in the past decade.
Greece’s center-right prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, called a May 21 general election Tuesday as his party’s long-standing lead in opinion polls has declined in the aftermath of the country’s worst train disaster. A Feb. 28 collision between a passenger train and a freight train in northern Greece left 57 people dead. The disaster stirred public anger, cutting the conservative New Democracy party's support by a half-point to 4 points over its left-wing main rival, Syriza, according to opinion polls.
The Federal Reserve’s bank supervisors warned Silicon Valley Bank’s management as early as the fall of 2021 of risks stemming from its unusual business model, a top Fed official said Tuesday, but its managers failed to take the steps necessary to fix the problems. The Fed official, Michael Barr, the nation's top banking regulator, said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing that the Fed is considering whether stronger bank rules are needed to prevent a similar failure in the future. Silicon Valley Bank's management was deficient, Barr said.
In Las Vegas, for example, cannabis-consumption lounges are coming soon but are not allowed to serve alcohol. In fact, Planet 13 , Las Vegas' largest dispensary, voluntarily gave up its liquor license so it could open a cannabis-consumption lounge, If people are consuming cannabis, they're probably not drinking. The letter sent to Congress explains what the group is asking for.
Initially proposed in April 2022, the Royal Mint's plans for an NFT are not moving forward “at this time” but the proposal will remain under review.
Crypto rules form part of a money-laundering overhaul supported by the European Parliament Committees
The Supreme Court will decide whether a disabled activist can file disability rights lawsuits against hotels she doesn't intend to visit. The high court said Monday it would decide a case involving Deborah Laufer. Laufer, who lives in Florida, has filed over 600 federal lawsuits against hotel owners and operators, according to a Supreme Court filing.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Republicans' ideas for cutting the budget could undermine U.S. manufacturing and help China dominate the world economy. Speaking at a semiconductor maker in North Carolina to highlight his own policies, Biden is trying to shape public sentiment as he faces off with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., about whether the federal government should raise its legal borrowing capacity. McCarthy sent a letter Tuesday saying that talks should start about possible spending cuts in return for the debt limit increase.