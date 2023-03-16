Regulators praise big banks’ rescue plan to deposit $30 billion in First Republic Bank
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the reaction to a plan to help First Republic Bank through $30 billion in deposits from 11 banks.
Amid fervent protests from citizens and lawmakers, French President Emmanuel Macron unilaterally changed the retirement age Thursday. See how it compares to other countries.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.
While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.
U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday following a capital injection from 11 of the country's biggest banks into troubled lender First Republic.
Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube
France, the U.K. and China are talking about increasing retirement ages — here’s what’s happening in the U.S.
Zillow chief economist gives two predictions for how the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank could impact the housing market in 2023.
AMD stock surged past a new buy point in today's stock market action, while Chipotle boasts rising profit estimates.
High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.
A Wall Street analyst on Thursday called a cyclical bottom for chipmakers tied to personal computers and smartphones.
Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The Biden administration has insisted taxpayers will not be on the hook for the recent bailout of SVB, but a Heritage economist says that "doesn't pass the smell test."
https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/16/dish_texas.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is yet to update on user data safety, despite customers continuing to experience issues two weeks after the U.S. satellite television giant suffered a ransomware attack. On February 28, Dish blamed the ransomware for an ongoing outage and warned against data hacks, including customers' personal information, from its systems, TechCrunch reports. Te
The entrepreneur, however, is unlikely to be worried that Tesla’s planned lower-cost car will be bested by the affordable ID2—at least not yet.
Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.
Clippy just got a serious promotion. Now Microsoft has to make sure this one doesn’t become unhinged. Microsoft, helmed by CEO Satya Nadella, announced plans on Tuesday to integrate the artificial intelligence technology powering the popular ChatGPT chatbot into its suite of Office software tools.