Regulators warn on circulating counterfeit weight loss drugs

Yahoo Finance Video

Fake versions of Novo Nordisk's (NVO) patented weight loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic have been reported to be distributed by counterfeiters seeking to profit from recent anti-obesity trends.

Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains how regulators, especially in Europe and the U.K., and Novo Nordisk are responding to this.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

